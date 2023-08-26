Netizens react after former president, Buhari was spotted observing Jumaat prayer in Daura

A recent photo of former President Muhammadu Buhari attending Jumaat Prayer at a mosque in Daura has sparked reactions on social media. The image was posted on the official page of one of his media aides, Bashir Ahmad, and has garnered numerous comments from users on social media platforms.

In the viral photo, President Buhari is seen alongside some of his aides who accompanied him to the mosque. Once shared, the picture prompted Twitter users to voice their opinions and thoughts .

Bashir Ahmad, the media aide, shared the image on his verified Twitter account with the caption, “Baba after Jumaat Prayer today in Daura.” Since the photo emerged online, it has triggered various reactions from social media users, sparking discussions and conversations on the platform.

