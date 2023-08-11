Netherlands crashes out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing 2-1 against Spain

Netherlands Women’s national team have crashed out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, following their hard-fought defeat against Spain Women’s national team on Friday morning in the quarter final of the competition.

Netherlands Women’s national team have been one of the best teams in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but they were unable to impress on Friday morning, as they suffered a narrow defeat against Spain Women’s national team.

Netherlands Women’s national team defeated Portugal Women’s national team 1-0 in their first game of the tournament, they played out a 1-1 draw against United States of America Women’s national team in their second game, and they defeated Vietnam Women’s national team 7-0 in their last group stage game, before defeating South Africa Women’s national team 2-0 in the round of 16.

Coach Jonker started the team’s best players against Spain Women’s national team with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in a defeat.

Goals from Barcelona Women’s football club star Mariona Caldentey and substitute Salma Paralluelo gave Spain Women’s national team a remarkable victory, while Stephanie van der Gragt scored a goal for Netherlands Women’s national team.

The defeat against Spain Women’s national team means Netherlands Women’s national team have crashed out of the competition, while Spain Women’s national team have booked their spot in the semi final.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

