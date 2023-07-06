Nerves Nearly Ruined My Performance At King Charles’ Coronation—Tiwa Savage

Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian music icon who recently opened up about how nervousness almost cost her performance during King Charles III’s historic coronation.

When Tiwa appeared on the Good Morning Britain television program, she expressed how nervous she was during the first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle.

It was lovely to perform for the King, remarked Tiwa. Being on stage and representing the Commonwealth was such an incredible experience.

“I’ll admit that the first few seconds made me anxious. However, as soon as I began to sing, I declared, “I have to just get carried away by the crowd.”

Tiwa described Camilla, the British Queen Consort, as “very lovely” during the performance.

Tiwa stated, “I think Afrobeat is really the beginning for popular black music,” when discussing Afrobeats and its impact on world music. In view of the fact that Hip-hop, R&B, and Soul all have their roots in Africa, it is truly a full circle moment to see that Afrobeat is currently receiving such attention.

Tiwa Savage, who enthralled guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch in March, is the first Nigerian singer to perform at a British royal event. She gave a beautiful rendition of “Keys to the Kingdom” during the coronation.

