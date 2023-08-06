Neither Atiku Nor Tinubu Had 25% In FCT Which Is Compulsory, They Didn’t Meet The Requirement–Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a Nigerian journalist and PDP leader, made some comments on Atiku Abubakar and Tinubu, stating that they lacked the required 25 percent of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to secure the presidency.

During a podcast interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Momodu was asked about Atiku Abubakar’s failure to win a majority of the popular vote in at least two-thirds of the states in the last presidential election, as mandated by law. In response, Momodu emphasized that Atiku Abubakar is currently suing to regain control of 21 states and acknowledged that individuals are misusing words to cause confusion.

According to Momodu, the 25% threshold in the FCT is mandatory, and since neither Atiku nor Tinubu met this criterion, he believes they did not qualify. He asserted his impartiality and stated that his main concern was regarding complaints against Tinubu, but he refrained from giving a legal opinion, leaving it to the court to decide.

Hear him: “25% in FCT is mandatory, and because neither Atiku nor Tinubu had it, it follows that they did not meet the criterion. You can tell that I’m completely impartial now. That’s the first problem I have with it. Therefore, based on it, I conclude that the election result is unclear. If I had to make a call, I’d say they should do a rerun. I’m going to take that perspective”.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 31:36

Based on the information presented, Momodu concluded that the election result is unclear, and he suggested the possibility of a rerun to resolve the matter.

