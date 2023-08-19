Negative reportage dampens our morale, says Army Brigadier General

Brigadier General Muktar Adamu, the commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, has stated that bad media coverage of military operations typically lowers officer morale.

As a result, Muktar has urged the nation’s media to always be impartial, factual, and fair in their reporting of military operations.

During a courtesy visit from the executive members of the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), he made the appeal.

He claims that “bad reporting of military activities typically lowers the morale of personnel. I want to urge the media to guarantee they deliver correct information without jeopardizing national security.

The Commander gave the people of Nigeria his word that the Army was collaborating with other security organizations all around the nation to guarantee their safety.

The military only requires encouragement from Nigerians, according to Muktar, who defined journalists as a fact-checking organization.

The commander welcomed the NUJ’s women’s wing and praised the state’s female journalists for their work in promoting women’s rights. He also pledged the Army’s unwavering support for the group.

Earlier, Tola Gbadamosi, the chairperson of Ondo NAWOJ, asked the brigade for its support and collaboration to ensure friendly working relationships.

Gbadamosi stated that the association is always willing to collaborate with him.

