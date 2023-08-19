NEWS

Negative reportage dampens our morale, says Army Brigadier General

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Brigadier General Muktar Adamu, the commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, has stated that bad media coverage of military operations typically lowers officer morale.

As a result, Muktar has urged the nation’s media to always be impartial, factual, and fair in their reporting of military operations.

During a courtesy visit from the executive members of the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), he made the appeal.

He claims that “bad reporting of military activities typically lowers the morale of personnel. I want to urge the media to guarantee they deliver correct information without jeopardizing national security.

The Commander gave the people of Nigeria his word that the Army was collaborating with other security organizations all around the nation to guarantee their safety.

The military only requires encouragement from Nigerians, according to Muktar, who defined journalists as a fact-checking organization.

The commander welcomed the NUJ’s women’s wing and praised the state’s female journalists for their work in promoting women’s rights. He also pledged the Army’s unwavering support for the group.

Earlier, Tola Gbadamosi, the chairperson of Ondo NAWOJ, asked the brigade for its support and collaboration to ensure friendly working relationships.

Gbadamosi stated that the association is always willing to collaborate with him.

Please follow like comment and share this news

Anteyipaul (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Bashir Ahmad Shares Map Of Nigeria’s Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline That Will Pass Niger & Algeria

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigeria May Not Survive 2035, Primate Ayodele Warns; Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

10 mins ago

Elegant And Alluring Dress Styles Ladies Can Add To Their Wardrobe

21 mins ago

Todays Headlines: I Back Tinubu To Fix Nigeria– Yul Edochie; Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button