NEF Reveals The Only Reason Why The North Will Accept A Candidate Who Wins The Presidential Election

Ahead of general elections, the Northern Elders Forum, NEF has revealed the only way the Northern region would accept any candidate who eventually emerges as the president of the country.

Prof Doknan Sheni

The director general of the forum, Prof Doknan Sheni, according to Punch News, noted that the North are ready to put aside any sentiments, and accept to work with any candidate, irrespective of the circumstances, provided that the candidate wins the election in a credible manner.

The group who made this revelation during the 10th Anniversary celebration of the forum in Abuja stressed that the candidate who wins must only have one man for one vote, as they require free and fairness from the winner.

He said… “The north will continue to accept any candidate that wins the elections fairly, on the terms of one man one vote. We do not intend to be intimidated by improper or uncivil utterances or threats of violence. Nor will we be coerced to supporting a candidate based on non-democratic principles”

One will not be wrong to point out that there are inarguable 4 main presidential candidates who have been the centre of attention as the election draws near.

