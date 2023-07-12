NECO Releases 2023 Common Entrance Results Into Unity Colleges

Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, briefing journalists after receiving the results from NECO registrar, Ibrahim Wushishi, said 72,865 pupils registered for the exams.

NCEE is for admission into Junior Secondary Schools (JSS 1) of federal unity colleges. This year’s exam was written on June 3 in Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Togo.

Mr Adejo also said the examination recorded an increase in female students.

“A total of 72,865 pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022, with Lagos State having the highest number with 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102.

“With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity. Sixty-nine thousand eight hundred twenty-nine pupils sat the examination.

“Also, 3,036 pupils were absent; 76 pupils had the highest score of 203 and the lowest score was one mark, and this was scored by six pupils,” he said.

Mr Adejo commended NECO for ensuring a hitch–free examination, saying this indicated that the examination body was improving in the delivery of its exercise.

He assured the commitment of the Ministry of Education to ensure that all admissions processes were concluded timely.

“As you are all aware, our federal unity colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country.

”Although we are currently facing challenges of infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality, I want to assure you that the federal government is doing its best to ensure better conditions for effective teaching and learning in our schools,” he said.