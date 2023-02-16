NECO Releases 2022 SSCE External Result

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NECO has released the 2022 SSCE External Result.

NewsOnline reports that the National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced the release of the result of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE.

This online newspaper understands that the Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, said, 59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent, while 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were female.

Wushishi added that the number of candidates that sat for English Language is 58,012, out of which 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent got credit and above, while the number of candidates that sat for mathematics is 57,700, out of which 43,096, representing 74.69 per cent got credit and above.

He further disclosed that the number of candidates who got five Credits and above, including English Language and mathematics is 33,914 representing 57.36 per cent.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five (5) credits and above irrespective of English Language and mathematics,” he said.

On the issue of examination malpractice, he said 11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice, as against 4,454 in 2021, which shows a sharp rise in the number of malpractice cases.

According to him, this is largely due to the improvement in the strategy and technique adopted by the monitoring officers.

“This led to the blacklisting of four (4) supervisors, one (1) each from Rivers and Plateau States and two (2) from Ogun State for aiding and abetting as well as poor supervision,” he said.

NewsOnline Nigeria recalls that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, External was conducted by NECO from 21 November to 21 December 2022. The result was released after 57 days.

