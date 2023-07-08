“Nearly all Nigerians are Corrupt, Not Just We, the Politicians” -APC’s Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi

A chieftain of the APC and the Senator representing Ebonyi North, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has decried those who view only politicians as corrupt people. In his interview, the prominent politician explained why the scope of corruption in Nigeria should not be limited to him and his colleagues.

Onyekachi addressed the topic by saying, “Corruption can be viewed as a general problem across Nigeria and also within the NNPC, where the fuel subsidy issue arises.” Look at corruption from a general perspective, as almost everyone in Nigeria is corrupt, not just politicians. How do you carry out your daily activities as a citizen? Are you patriotic? I raised a motion some days ago about the harassment and intimidation of Nigerians by the police, and that is an aspect of corruption.

He added, “Corruption is a national issue that must be tackled in Nigeria. You and I are involved. Do not look at us politicians as corrupt people; nearly everyone is corrupt. However, we can sit down and review the path we are heading down.

You can watch the interview here. (37:00 minute)

