NDLEA Cracks Down on Drug Syndicates, Seizes Multi-Billion Naira Worth of Illegal Substances

According to Vangaurd report, A recent surge in anti-drug operations by a specialized unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has resulted in the apprehension of key drug kingpins in Lagos State. The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that a female leader of one of these drug syndicates, Ebele Nwankwo, was arrested at her Festac residence. The operation led to the seizure of an extensive quantity of illicit substances, marking a significant victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

In the course of the operation, Nwankwo was intercepted shortly after her return from a warehouse where she had loaded eight cartons of tramadol 225mg into an unmarked white Honda Pilot SUV. The subsequent search of her residence and the warehouse yielded a staggering 2,750,000 pills of tramadol 225mg and 250mg, packed in 39 cartons with a combined weight of 1,916kg. The suspect was taken into custody, and both the drugs and the vehicle were confiscated.

In a separate operation, the NDLEA operatives tracked down a drug syndicate in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos. The syndicate, headed by Urama Chinemelum, 32, and Adelakun Oluade, 55, had loaded a blue Toyota Highlander SUV with 8.49kg of cocaine and 10.3kg of Canadian Loud for distribution. A subsequent search of Chinemelum’s residence led to the discovery of an additional 18 blocks of Loud, weighing 18.5kg.

The NDLEA’s efforts also extended to the interception of a syndicate involved in the importation, distribution, and diversion of ephedrine hydrochloride, a precursor chemical used in methamphetamine production. Two members of this cartel, Udeh Ogbonna, 53, and Okonkwo Uzozie, 50, were arrested while attempting to transport 25kg of the substance. A body search of the suspects revealed the recovery of $3,000 in Udeh Vincent Ogbonna’s possession.

Across Ogun, Ondo, Edo, and Nasarawa states, NDLEA operatives managed to seize over 13,391.8kg of skunk in various operations. A significant haul of this illicit substance, weighing 1,955kg and stored in 139 jumbo bags, was confiscated from a wanted drug dealer’s warehouse in the Ado Odo Ota area of Ogun State. The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, highlighting the agency’s dedication to curbing the spread of illegal narcotics.

This coordinated effort by the NDLEA serves as a powerful blow to the operations of drug syndicates, underlining the agency’s commitment to eradicating the drug trade and ensuring a safer environment for all citizens. The successful operations have dealt a significant blow to these criminal networks and demonstrate the effectiveness of strategic law enforcement interventions in the ongoing battle against drug-related offenses.

