NDLEA Chairman Hosts Naira Marley

Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka ‘Naira Marley’, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd),

In a post its X account, the NDLEA said during the visit, the Marlian boss declared support for the war against drug abuse.

On the microblogging website, the agency posted group images in which Naira Marley and Marwa could be seen together.

One of the captions for the post read, “Photo caption 1: Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, with music icon Naira Marley when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday, August 17, 2023.”

According to Daily Trust, the musician’s visit to the organisation sparked debate on social media, especially given that he is regarded as a heavy smoker.

He has also been involved in a number of issues, including accusations of inflicting bodily harm on a previous artist under his label, Mohbad, and being charged with suspected online fraud.

