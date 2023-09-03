NEWS

NDLEA Arrests Notorious Drug Dealer With 6.8kg Of Cannabis In Yobe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe State has apprehended a suspected drug dealer, Abubakar Usman, who had been on the wanted list since 2022.

Ramatu SB, the Command’s Principal Staff Officer for Media and Advocacy, announced this in a statement released on Sunday in Damaturu. According to the statement, the 30-year-old suspect was captured in Sabon Sara village in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State after diligent efforts by the Command’s surveillance team.

“Upon his apprehension, Usman was found in possession of approximately 6.8 kilograms of dried weed believed to be cannabis. “This seizure represents a significant setback for the illegal drug trade in the State and underscores the NDLEA’s dedication to eradicating drug-related activities,” the statement noted.

The anti-narcotic agency stated that further investigations will be carried out to determine the extent of Usman’s involvement in the illicit drug trade. The NDLEA also urged the public to continue providing information that can aid in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, with the goal of establishing a drug-free society and ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

