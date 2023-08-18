Ndi Kato Reacts As Hundreds of Ex -Boko Haram Protest To Demand N30,000 Allowance

Former Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council in the 2023 general election, Ndi Kato has reacted over the viral video of ex Boko Haram members protesting over N30,000 allowances promised by Government.

According to the video, Hundreds of Nigerian Boko Haram terrorists were being held at Hajj camp in Borno State. The ex-militants are reported to have blocked the Bulumkutu- Maiduguri Highway creating gridlock and tension among residents in the area.

Reacting over the video through her Twitter account, Ndi Kato said the development is as a result of failure to build on human capital development by the government.

According to her, it is shameful that Nigerian government have to pay terrorists in order to stop terrorizing people.

Hear her “I will not see this alone. Refusing to invest heavily in human capital as well as against religious extremism, Nigeria now has to pay terrorists a monthly stipend to keep them from terrorising.”

