Ndi Kato Reacts After Kwankwaso Revealed Why NNPP Failed To Strike An Alliance With Labour Party

Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Ndi Kato has reacted to a statement credited to the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a post released on his Twitter handle, the former Kano state governor disclosed why the New Nigeria Peoples Party was unable to strike an alliance with the Labour Party during their merger talks some months ago.

“On Labour Party, I was initially interested in working with them, but at that time, they were at peak of the media hype and we couldn’t reach a compromise. Our party (NNPP) is a National Party, and we’re commanding the support of the masses.” he wrote.

Reacting to this claim in a post on Twitter, Ndi Kato took a quick swipe at the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate. She said Kwankwaso should have accepted the partnership offer because, the nation would have been better off for it.

“You should have accepted that partnership Sir. The nation would have been better for it. It is well” she wrote.

