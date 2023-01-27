Ndi Kato Reacts After A Man Said Obi’s Daughter Is Teaching In Lagos Yet He Wants To Provide Job

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Ndi Kato has reacted to a statement made by a social media user who said Peter Obi wants to provide job to Nigerian youths but his daughter is a teacher in Lagos. The man who’s identified as Temitope Williams said “Obi who wants to provide jobs for Una, his daughter is a school teacher in Lagos”

In response to the man’s statement, Kato said teaching was a honourable profession and that in a sane society people should be aspiring to be teachers. She wrote “We live in a truly dysfunctional society with absolutely woeful people. In any sane society, people should aspire to be teachers; it is an honorable profession. What is wrong with Peter Obi’s daughter being a teacher??????”.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party revealed during one of his interviews that his daughter who was abroad decided that she wanted to come to Nigeria to work. He said the daughter is a teacher teaching in Lagos. While that’s a commendable thing, some people have been using it to troll the presidential aspirant – asking why he would allow his daughter to teach despite his influence.

