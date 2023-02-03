Ndi Abia Are Eager To Receive Your Message – Alex Otti Says As He Welcomes Obi To Abia State Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Alex Otti has welcomed the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi to his state for the presidential campaign rally.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State has been touring the country since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party. The soft-spoken political gladiator will be in Abia State today in continuation of his presidential campaign rally.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia state assured Peter Obi that the people of the state are ready to receive him.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Alex Otti said; “You are welcome, the hope of a New Nigeria. Ndi Abia are eager to receive your message @PeterObi”

