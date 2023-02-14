NDDC Chairman Reacts After Mammoth Crowd Attended Tinubu Campaign Rally In Gombe

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Sen Kashim Shettima, his running partner, conducted a campaign rally in Gombe State today. An enormous audience showed up in Gombe State to demonstrate their support for the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and to hear them speak about their intentions for Nigeria.

Chairman of the NDDC Lauretta Onochie responded to the massive turnout at the APC Presidential campaign event in Gombe State by tweeting, “Thank you Gombe. Achieving the status of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a top priority. Together, we can make Nigeria even better and more progressive. Please pray for Nigeria.

Here is a printout of Lauretta Onochie’s initial tweet containing her full statement;

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information and also consider following me on social media.

Content created and supplied by: Adigunlisky (via 50minds

News )

#NDDC #Chairman #Reacts #Mammoth #Crowd #Attended #Tinubu #Campaign #Rally #GombeNDDC Chairman Reacts After Mammoth Crowd Attended Tinubu Campaign Rally In Gombe Publish on 2023-02-14 19:02:18