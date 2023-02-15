NDDC Chairman, Onochie, Reacts After Wike Received Asiwaju At The State House, Port-Harcourt Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State alongside his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday held their Presidential campaign rally in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. They were accompanied by other APC Chieftain, including Adams Oshiomole, and the APC National Chairman. Their crowds of supporters stormed the venue of the campaign rally to welcome them. However, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, led a delegation to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, after the campaign rally. The Governor of Rivers State, Gov Nyesom Wike, received them at the State House, Port-Harcourt.

Reacting to the photo of Gov Nyesom Wike, receiving Bola Tinubu in the state House, Lauretta Onochie, the NDDC Chairman, released a statement her twitter handle, where she said, “Come check this. Asiwaju was guest of the people of Rivers State in the real sense of it, at the State House, Port-Harcourt”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Lauretta Onochie her twitter handle; What do you have to say about this?

