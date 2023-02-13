NDDC Chairman, Onochie, Reacts After Mammoth Crowds Attended Tinubu’s Campaign Rally In Gombe

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, held their presidential campaign rally today in Gombe State. The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, was welcomed by a massive crowd in Gombe State, as they came to out show their support for them and to hear them speak about their plans for Nigeri.However, reacting to the mammoth crowds that attended the APC Presidential campaign rally in Gombe State, the Chairman of the NDDC, Lauretta Onochie, released a statement via her twitter handle, where she said, “Thank you Gombe. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a goal. We are Greater Together for a progressive better Nigeria. God bless Nigeria”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Lauretta Onochie via her twitter handle; What do you have to say about this?

