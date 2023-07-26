NCC Holds Public Inquiry on Regulatory Instruments for Telecommunications

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced a three-day public inquiry to review six regulatory instruments in the telecommunications sector. The aim of the inquiry is to allow stakeholders to critically examine and provide valuable insights on the draft instruments, which will shape the final regulations governing the communications sector. The NCC seeks to determine the impact of these instruments on society in the years ahead.

As per Vanguard papers on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the participants at the event comprised experts, stakeholders, and concerned citizens, all of whom play crucial roles in charting the course for the industry. The six instruments under consideration are as follows:

Quality of Service Regulations

The NCC has amended these regulations to ensure that the quality and standards of service align with current realities. Business Rules for the quality of Services have also been introduced to adapt to the ever-evolving and changing trends in technology.

Guidelines on Corporate Governance for the Communications Sector

The draft guidelines aim to promote transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in communications companies. Strong corporate governance is viewed as the cornerstone of a healthy and sustainable communications sector.

Commercial Satellite Guidelines

Originally intended as guidelines, these have been transformed into regulations to address the growing demand for satellite services, licensing, and orbital slots. Fair access for all stakeholders is a priority to achieve the government’s broadband penetration targets.

Numbering Regulations

These have been comprehensively analyzed to identify possible gaps and ensure they adapt to the sector’s evolving needs.

Competition Practices Regulations

Amendments have been made to strike the right balance between encouraging healthy competition and safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

Data Protection Regulations

Developed to handle communications sector-specific data responsibly and with the utmost care As daily activities become more intertwined with digital technologies, data protection regulation becomes increasingly vital to protect personal information and traffic data entrusted to communication service providers.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, emphasized that the regulatory instruments being considered are constitutional and aimed at fostering growth and advancement in the industry. He highlighted how the communications sector is at the forefront of innovation, driving economic growth and societal development.

