NBS Has Come Out To Say That Over 133 Million Nigerians Are Multidimensionally Poor – Joe Ajaero

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC Joe Ajaerowho was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, has stated that if calculated, the proposed N5bn to be given to each states by the federal government of Nigeria will not amount to N1,500 per person.

(Photo Credit – Channels Television Verified Twitter Page)

Recall that Governor Babagana Zulum had stated after the National Economic Council meeting that the state governors are to use part of the five billion naira from the Federal Government to procure 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers.

The Channels Television reported that Joe Ajaero, while reacting to the development said; “it is unclear whether the money is a loan or a palliative to the states or to Nigerians. But whichever might be the case, let’s assume that it is palliative; you would agree that it is difficult to feel the impact of such an amount at a time like this.”

He added; “The [National] Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has come out to say that over 133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor. You start to wonder about the impact of N185 billion to 133 million people by their admittance.”

(Photo Credit – Channels Television Verified Twitter Page)

He stated further; “And from the time this report was released and now, in fact, the first increase in the pump price of petroleum products and the last one, moved a lot of people from the borderline to a very high level of poverty.”

