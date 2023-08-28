NBA General Conference : President Bola Tinubu Gave An Impressive Speech Yesterday – Daniel Bwala

A former Spokesperson for the defunct Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has reacted to the opening speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had stated during the conference; “You are learned. I want to learn. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? We must have a change of attitude and a change of our mindset. We accuse our nation and its previous leaders.”

The former executive Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC added; “We complain alot of the past. Is that the solution? No! Let us look forward and be determined! God has given us what we need. We must work hard with determination to make our country great and it begins with you who are seated here with me,”

Daniel Bwala stated on his verified Twitter page; “Greetings my people. This is our week of Annual General Conference of the NBA. PBAT gave an impressive speech yesterday where he said to the effect that “If I do well please praise me, and if I don’t do well, please criticize me to do well.”

