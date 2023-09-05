Nationwide Strike: Nigerian Labour Union, NLC Shuts Down Government Offices, Banks In Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Kano State chapter on Tuesday joined the two-day warning strike to protest over the removal of fuel subsidy by the Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government.

It was learnt that the early as 5am on Tuesday morning, the labour union shut down government offices and other facilities in the state.

The Union State Vice Chairman, Ado Riruwai who led the enforcement exercise, confirmed this to newsmen, Vanguard reports.

Riruwai added that the power sector and banks would also join the struggle.

He further said that they were proceeding to the airport to ensure no flight took off from the airport.

He was quoted as saying: “We have shut down all power sector. Banks are not operating. We heard a flight took off this morning from the airport; we are heading down there to ensure no flight takes off from the airport. All government offices are under key and lock,” Riruwai stated.

Among facilities shut down include, the Kano Electric Distribution Company, KEDCO head office.

Recall that the NLC had given notice to embark on the two-day warning strike to protest the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment experienced around the country, occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.