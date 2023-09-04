Nationwide Strike: Give Us Some Time To Settle, Address Issues On Ground – Simon Lalong Tells NLC

According to Dailypost, the Federal Government has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its planned two-day nationwide warning strike.

Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment, made the appeal while noting that the strike should be called off due to economic challenges in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Lalong urge the organised labour to give the Federal Government some time in order to meet its demands.

Part of his statement read as, “Taking such actions would hinder the progress we have made in securing a brighter future for Nigerian workers and citizens.

“I would request that the leadership of the NLC to give us some time to settle and address the issues on ground.

“It is important to acknowledge that this administration’s cabinet was recently sworn in by the President, and all cabinet members have hit the ground running by receiving briefings from their MDAs. The issues raised by the NLC are matters that both the Minister of Labour and Employment and I are currently being briefed on.”

