National Vice Chairman, Mustapha Salihu suspended by APC in Adamawa

Few days before the election,Comrade Mustapha Salihu, the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in North East has been suspended for anti-party activities which he engaged in.

According to a report about him, he was accused of associating with a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and Ahmadu Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State.

The suspension is to last for about six months. And the suspension notice reads as follows, “The All Progressives Congress, Rumde ward working committee, Yola North LGA held an emergency meeting on Sunday 19th February, 2023 and considered among many other things before it, the immediate suspension of the north-east vice-chairman of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu over glaring and proven anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and creating crisis within the ranks of the party at all levels which if left unchecked will affect the party at the forthcoming general elections.”

“Therefore, in compliance with the relevant provisions of the constitution of our great party, the members of the working committee have adopted and approved the suspension of comrade Mustapha Salihu for the period of six months with immediate effect so as to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.”

“This committee is very much aware of the responsibilities vested on it by the party and will always ensure the supremacy of the party above any personal interest of any person or group of persons especially when that poses danger to the chances of the party at the polls.”

“While appreciating the state working committee of our party for your continued support, we hope our resolution will receive accelerated treatment.”

Nevertheless, the party leadership in Yola North LGA for transmission to the state working committee, was communicated on the suspension exercise.

