National Leader Who Is Campaigning Against Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential race is fast approaching, the political leaders have been reaching out to their loyalists across the country.

However, some national leaders have been campaigning against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

One of the national leaders who is campaigning against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, is the leader of Yoruba social group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

It should be recalled that Adebanjo had earlier declared his support for the presidential candidate of Labour party, Peter Obi.

It was recently reported by Punch that Chief Ayo Adebanjo said The ‘Emilokan agenda’ which simply means It is my turn in Yoruba, is an agreement between Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari and not Yoruba agenda.

Chief Adebanjo made this statement in Labour Party rally, that was held in Lagos state yesterday. Adebanjo asked the people at the rally, if they were there when the Emilokan agreement was made between president Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu.

An Elder stateman also made the statement at the rally that if Peter Obi did not win the forthcoming presidential race, that people should forget about Nigeria.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo Adebanjo said if Obi could not win the forthcoming presidential race, there would be no chance for the christian and the southerners again.

It should be recalled, that chief Adebanjo had earlier made it known to the public that he is supporting Peter Obi for fairness and equity because it is the turn of the southeast zone to produce the next president.

Prince_Ayoade (

)