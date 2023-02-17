This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

National Broadcast: Buhari was wrongly advised — Keyamo

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was wrongly advised by insisting on the ban of the N500 and N1000 notes despite an ex parte order by the Supreme Court.

The President had during a national broadcast on Thursday approved the re-circulation of just the old N200 notes until April 10 and this has generated mixed feelings with a majority of legal experts opining that Buhari overided the Supreme Court with the decision.

Notwithstanding the President’s good intentions for Nigeria and Nigerians, Keyamo claimed that he might have made a mistake.

He added that Buhari admitted in his speech that certain cases were pending in court and that the President thought he was acting prudently by interfering to ease the mounting tension in the nation.

Keyamo added, “My perspective is that the president acted with honesty, without desire to disparage the Supreme Court, but he may have acted on bad advice,” when appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Friday. The advise was not given by me, and I am not responsible. I’m not sure who offered that counsel. I want to be open about this since people will ask me about my position on this in the future.

So, if I were to give him advice, I would have told him to rigorously abide by the provisions of the Supreme Court’s order, which states that all old notes must circulate for the time being side by side with the new ones.

“The Supreme Court’s directives must be followed by all authorities in Nigeria. Anything in the other direction is a step towards anarchy.

Content created and supplied by: Ganandaji (via 50minds

News )

