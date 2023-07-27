National Assembly To Unveil Ministerial List Today – Akpabio’s Aide

A media advisor to Senate President Jackson Akpabio has indicated that President Bola Tinubu’s actual ministerial list will be unveiled today. He also advised Nigerians to refrain from guessing and instead await the announcement of the nominees.

In response to the list, he stated, “I saw the list too, just like everyone else, let’s wait until tomorrow (today).” Don’t speculate; you’ll see the list tomorrow (today).” There were also rumours of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau leaving the Senate building early on Wednesday. However, Jackson explained that Akpabio was in the National Assembly compound inspecting a construction site.

“The Senate president’s outing this evening has nothing to do with the ministerial list,” he explained, “he went to inspect a church site within the complex.” The Senate is set to disclose the list of ministerial nominees during today’s plenary session, which is the statutory deadline for nominations.

This comes as a viral list of ministers circulated on social media on Wednesday, causing consternation across the country. President Bola Tinubu’s delay in releasing the ministerial list has caused concern. Many Nigerians have voiced alarm about the president’s cabinet’s delay, especially given Tinubu’s commitment to hit the ground running.

Source: The PUNCH

