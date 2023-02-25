Natasha Reveals It Would Cost About N500 Million To Repair The Roads Yahaya Bello Excavated

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kogi central Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has told popular social media influencer Daddy Freeze that it would cost up to N500 million naira (Five hundred million naira) to fix back the roads that were excavated by Governor Yahaya Bello of the state.

Recall how Governor Yahaya Bello had on Thursday, ordered the excavation of some major roads in the area, an occurrence which has made Natasha accuse the state government of trying to disenfranchise voters that were to be voting some hours later.

Shedding more light on the incident with Daddy Freeze in a live chat his Instagram handle, after she had initially called out the Kogi State Government, Natasha revealed how Governor Yahya Bello had destroyed up to four major roads connecting other places to the state, including the one leading to her hometown.

Although Kogi’s state Governor, in his statement had explained that he had taken that decision to stop the invasion of some terrorists, Natasha believed that it was rather a plan to trap her and some residents of the state from escaping from the attack of the opposition party in case any.

To prove her point that it was a deliberate attempt from Governor Yahaya Bello to attack her and others, she recounted, “At about 11 pm, I got a call from someone who works in the Ministry of Works, in Kogi State. He told me they have been mobilised to cut off some roads. I then asked the person to send me his location so we can get the police there, the next thing I saw was his line was switched off. Then, the next day the gentleman called me back and I asked him, why did you switch off your phone? We were going to send a team to stop the excavation. He then replied that all their phones were seized by the one in charge of construction immediately after he saw me call…”

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Channels TV

According to Ms Akpoti, they succeeded in excavating the roads before her team got there, but she already had the plan to fill everything up before the election on Saturday.

However, given the huge damages that were caused on the roads, Daddy Freeze then ask what it would cost to fix them back. Being her field of expertise, Natasha said, repairing each road would cost nothing less than N100 million naira, and talking of a total of four roads, it will cost about N500 million naira to repair all.

Photo Credit: Instagram, Daddy Freeze

Video link: Instagram, Daddy Freeze

landMedia (

)