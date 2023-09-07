Natasha Akpoti: Kogi senator Ohere vows to appeal tribunal judgement

Senator Abubakar Ohere, who serves as the representative for Kogi Central, expressed his profound surprise upon receiving the Tribunal’s verdict that invalidated his election. He is determined to take his case to the appeal court. His concern revolves around the Tribunal’s decision that, as the respondent, he was required to file a cross-petition in order to contest the election results, a requirement he finds worrisome.

According to VANGUARD NEWS, Senator Ohere expressed a firm belief that the decision went against the provisions outlined in paragraph 15 of the first schedule of the Electoral Act of 2022.

“As a matter of fact, I presented before the Tribunal through my team of lawyers, a decision of the Appellate Court which held that a respondent does not need to file a cross-petition to challenge votes in an election petition, if the ground for challenging the election is “majority of lawful votes”.

“I verily know that I have option of appealing to the Court of Appeal which I shall exercise after due consultation with my lawyers,” the Federal Lawmaker said.

