NASS: Will Nigerian Lawmakers also Request for Bulletproof Houses? -Ex-Comm., Andrew Emwanta Asks

A prominent politician in Edo State and a former chieftain of the PDP, Andrew Emwanta, has condemned the alleged plans to purchase some ‘bulletproof’ cars for the members of the National Assembly. In his interview on AIT, Emwanta questioned what more the lawmakers could request in the course of their tenure.

Addressing the topic, the former commissioner said, “First, there are talks of buying bulletproof cars for members of the National Assembly, and I totally find it unacceptable. What message are they sending? I wonder if Nigerians will also benefit from such cars, as they live amid insecurity.

He added, “With the level of security that our lawmakers already have, I do not think that they need bulletproof cars. Will the lawmakers also request bulletproof houses? or wear bulletproof vests in public? Nigerians expect us not to be reckless at that level of leadership. Protecting the interests of Nigerians should be the first priority for those at the top. I do not think Tinubu should accept that request by the National Assembly because other levels of government may put forward the same request.

You can watch the interview here. (51:03 minute)

