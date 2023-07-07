NASS: “PDP Cautioned Us Against External Forces, But I do Not Know Them” -PDP’s Hon. Awaji Inombek

A chieftain of the PDP and a Nigerian lawmaker, Hon. Awaji Inombek, has discussed the warnings by his party ahead of the emergence of principal officers of the minority group in the National Assembly. In his interview, the lawmaker from Rivers State reacted to questions concerning whether the external forces cautioned against by the PDP leadership are within the party.

Addressing the topic, Awaji said, “I would have loved to ask the PDP leadership about who they were referring to as the external forces. In the chamber, I did not find anyone who is not a member of the national assembly. In all our engagements relating to this issue, I did not receive calls from anywhere or speak with anyone.

He added, “Yes, members will simply tell the party about their plans to elect their leaders and it ends at that point. The days of the party meddling in issues like this should be put behind us. You may recall that it cost us something in the 9th Assembly due to possible interference from the party.

You can watch the interview here. (12:00 minute)

