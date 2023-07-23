Nass Bye Election:Femi Gbajabiamila Plans To Impose His Candidate On The Contituencies -Other Asp

The Chief of Staff to the federal republic of nigeria and former Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has been accused of trying to impose his preferred candidate on other aspirants vying for the vacant position he vacated for his new office at Aso Rock

Our correspondent Emmanuel Moses was at the surulere local government area of All progressive party general meeting where it was stated categorically that the former Speaker has a ready-made “anointed one” and has made it known to whoever cares to listen especially other aspirants that he was not in the mood to entertain any kind of contest as he has made his choice.

Reacting on the imposition one of the Key aspirants who has put in so much in surulere Constituency 1, business of politics and the contest, Engr. Mukaram Adedolapo Akorede stated that it would be unfair for anyone to impose any candidate on them as he knows that the chief of staff whose dedication to true democracy, consistency, equity and fairness during his entire tenure in the National Assembly should know better, and as a result he dispelled it as a mere rumour

When quizzed if there was already an “anointed one” for the position by the speaker, “Engr. Mukaram said, “I’m not sure there was already an anointed one, because if there was anyone at all to be called “anointed” that person should be me”

Am one of the few that has paid their dues in this constituency and the Chief of Staff to the President, RT. Hon. OluFemi Gbajabiamila knows that, so I’m sure he wouldn’t want to destroy a colossal legacy he has built over the years”.

On the issue of what he would bring to the table in Surulere Constituency 1 if elected, the former SSA on Youth and Sports to a former Chairman, Surulere Local Government, Hon. Dr. Folami acknowledged how tasking the Assignment is,especially, considering the performance of the man who just vacated the seat but assured residents and youths alike that he was equal to the task as his backlog of experiences working with the crème de la crème in Surulere would be a huge factor coupled with his doggedness, tenacity, determination as well as transparency would count to his favour and the fact that the youths believes in him and had endorsed him to contest for the position

He promised to consolidate on the unequalled, unparalleled and unquantifiable achievements of RT. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila by addressing the needs of the constituents and this time focusing more on creating jobs, jobs and more jobs.

Also speaking to journalist on the imposition, one of the stalwarts in the constituency and also an Aspirant Hon. Omobolanle Muazu Olukusi was emphatic and didn’t hold back in confirming that the issue is no rumour but that has been the case in Surulere by the former speaker who always wants everything to go through him which according to her was not right and should change if the leader really wants a progressive Surulere. “It has always been the case for the Chief of Staff to dictate what goes on here and since he has moved “up” the ladder, it’s wise he allows us handle some issues rather than always dictating who gets what.

“I’ve been actively participanting in Surulere politics for the past sixteen years and has not been given any political appointment

As an aspirants and a woman who has been dogged and putting smiles on the faces of the people of this constituency Hence,the campaign promise that 35% women inclusion and that inclusiveness would go a long way in appeasing the womenfolk and would be a proof of equity and balance”.

“The truth is, he is imposing someone on us and that is not good enough but people will not talk probably because they are afraid of his bully or maybe because they are benefiting from him but I urge him to desist from that so as not to tarnish his legacy which has been tremendously good without any doubt”.

The local government Chairman, Hon.Suleiman Yusuf,a former personal assistant and strong ally to the Chief of Staff, at the meeting held on 18th July, at Abbebe field in Akerele Surulere in his opening speech dared the aspirants not to even try contesting as that would amount to exercise in futility and an act of “insubordination” to the “oracle” as the Chief of Staff is fondly called

According to him, “the Oracle has endorsed Fuad Laguda and anybody who dares to contest has gone into an open battle with the chief of staff to the federation which might not end in the person’s favour”.

The “battle” line seems to have been drawn and like the saying goes, “where two elephants fight, it’s only the grass that would suffer” and Surulereans are watching, waiting and hoping for the good end of the whole debacle

