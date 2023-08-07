Nasarawa: Unknown Gunmen Abducts Sarkin Gurku, Wife

Unknown gunmen have abducted the Sarkin Gurku, in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, HRH Alhaji Jibril Mamman Waziri.

Waziri, a First-Class monarch was abducted alongside his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu and taken to unknown destination.

Residents of the community who confirmed the unfortunate incident said it occurred on Sunday night.

They were said to be abducted at their residence in Gurku by the yet-to-be identified gunmen who shot sporadically before whisking them away.

Reacting, the Chairman of Karu Local Government Council, Mr James Thomas who also confirmed the incident said security operatives have been deployed to rescue them from their abductors.

Thomas in a statement issued by his media aide, Danbaba Uba Magaji also assured residents that measures are being put in place to address the security challenges bedeviling the area.

The height of insecurity in the state has no respect for the community leaders who are sacred, and they are supposed to be untouchable!

