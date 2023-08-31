Nasarawa can be like Lagos by using its mineral resources productively: Shettima

Nasarawa can become in the North what Lagos is to the South-West, says Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Mr Shettima made the statement when he received a delegation led by the chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, retired Justice Sidi Bage I, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

“If we productively utilise our solid minerals, Nasarawa can be to the North what Lagos is to the South-West and can be the engine room in this region because of its proximity to the FCT; opportunities abound more in Nasarawa state,” Mr Shettima said.

The vice-president reiterated the value of the traditional institutions in the country and expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers, the government and the people of the state for their love and support to President Bola Tinubu during the last electioneering.

“You are the custodians of our rich cultural heritage; the people listen to you more than us because you are the closest to the people,” stated Mr Shettima. “We appreciate you and value you because you are our link to the past.”

He urged Nasarawa people to be peaceful and develop, adding that Nasarawa is home to all the solid minerals in the country.

(NAN)