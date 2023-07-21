Nasarawa Assembly resolves leadership crisis, elects Abdullahi as speaker

The seventh Nasarawa State House of Assembly has elected Ibrahim Abdullahi as speaker.

Mr Abdullahi represents the Umaisha/ Ugya constituency on the platform of the APC.

The assembly also elected Abel Bala (PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West) as the deputy speaker of the house.

Ibrahim Musa, the acting clerk of the house, announced this during the inauguration of the members on Friday in Lafia, the state capital.

The clerk said the inauguration was in line with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s proclamation of the assembly.

Mohammed Oyanki (PDP- Doma North) nominated Mr Abdullahi for the speaker position and was seconded by Larry Ven-Bawa (APC- Akwanga North).

Peter Akwe (PDP- Obi I) nominated Mr Bala for the position of deputy speaker, which was seconded by Suleiman Yakubu ( APC- Awe South)

In his acceptance speech, the speaker pledged to provide all-inclusive leadership in the interest of peace and development of the state.

” I have presided over the affairs of this assembly in the last eight years with all sense of fairness and fear of God; I want to assure you that I will continue in that spirit,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi assured the governor of the assembly’s continued partnership and collaboration for the state’s overall development.

All 24 members were in attendance during the inauguration.

On June 6, the inauguration of the assembly was postponed on security advice from the government over the speakership tussle between members elected on the platform of the APC and the PDP.

Thirteen house members who are on the ground are said to support a member, Daniel Ogazi, who is vying for the position of house leader, insisting that the postponement of the inauguration is illegal.

Eleven other members who are in support of Mr Abdullahi were not on ground.

The state assembly complex was manned by security operatives who prevented visitors from accessing the premises.

(NAN)