Nasarawa assembly commission screens over 100 casual workers

The Nasarawa House of Assembly Service Commission has commenced the screening of over 100 casual workers of the state legislature for absorption into the mainstream of the state’s civil service.

Yusuf Ibrahim, a commission member, confirmed this during the exercise in Lafia on Tuesday.

Mr Ibrahim said Governor Abdullahi Sule had approved the absorption of over 100 casual staff into the civil service, hence the need for the screening.

He assured that only casual assembly workers would be given the appointments as directed by the speaker of the parliament, Ibrahim Balarabe.

“I want to assure you that only the casual staff will be absorbed into the mainstream civil service. We are here to screen the casual staff by screening their credentials, among other requirements,” Mr Ibrahim explained. “His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule has approved the absorption of the casual staff into permanent and pensionable appointments.”

He added, “And the Rt. Hon Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has given us go ahead to carry out the exercise, warning strongly that only casual staff of the House should be screened. There is no outsider that is here for the screening; people that you are seeing here are all casual staff that are working with the State House of Assembly.”

The commission’s secretary, Mohammed Musa, assured that only casual staff would be given permanent and pensionable appointments.

Mr Musa urged the beneficiaries to justify their appointments and reciprocate the gesture through a commitment to duties and hard work if finally engaged.

