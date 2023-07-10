Napoli’s Silent Transfer Window Explains Why Osimhen Should Try Leaving The Club.

Napoli has been regarded as one of the Italian giants in the Serie A right from when the great Diego Maradona was a player at the club. Maradona helped the club achieve so much success, and this earned him the title as the club’s number one greatest legend. Ever since Maradona’s departure from the club, they hadn’t tasted as much success, not until this season when they won the Serie A title.

Napoli’s success last season not only projected them as one of the top clubs in the world, but also made them one of the fans favorite. All these success was achieved thanks to the determination and commitment of the squad and former manager, Spalletti. However, special recognition must be given to Osimhen and Kvara.

Following Osimhen’s amazing performance, he is now rated as one of the top five best strikers in the world and this has lead to interest from some top clubs in Europe, however, Napoli is keen on keeping him. This summer window, Napoli has been quite silent. Napoli has the right players to compete in the Serie A, however, their rivals like AC Milan and Inter Milan have been signing top players to boost their performance next season.

Victor Osimhen is currently in his prime, and so this is the best possible time he can win titles. Tottenham star, Harry Kane has been in his prime for a long time, but he is yet to win any title despite all his achievements. Napoli has failed to show the zeal to succeed by failing to sign players, hence, Osimhen should consider leaving the club. What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

