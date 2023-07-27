Names of the people on the ministerial list that was sent to Godswill Akpabio this morning by Tinubu

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that the dormer Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and an eminent medical scholar Ali Pate, were on the list of ministerial nominees that was forwarded to the Senate President , Senator Godswill Akpabio by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier this morning.

While a source was revealing the names of the people on the list, he said that Lateef Fagbemi SAN, Mr Olawale Edun, Adebayo Adelabu, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Mrs. Betta Edu, Senator Ben Ayade and Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties, are all on the recent list that was forwarded by the President.

The senate source, who spoke to The Nation correspondent under the condition of anonymity said that, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, forwarded this list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning, in line with the constitutional provision that the list should get to the National Assembly within sixty days, after the presidential inauguration.

Moses21 (

)