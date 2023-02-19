Names of four prominent governors that were absent as Adamu meets with APC governors over Naira swap

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this evening, it was reported that no fewer than 10 governors, turned up for the crucial meeting between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and state Chief Executives at the national headquarters of the party today, Sunday.

In the attendance, it was reported that two APC governors failed to attend the meeting, as the names of the governors who attended the event were given as, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, and members of the National Working Committee of the party.

It was reported that some of the governors that were absent were, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and virtually all his counterparts in the South was felt.

Also present at the event, were the representatives of the Imo State and the Katsina state governors.

