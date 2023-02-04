NEWS

Namadi Sambo Was Not Embarrassed By The North For Supporting A Southerner In 2015 – Charles Aniagwu To Pa Edwin Clark

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu may have directly responded to the former Niger Delta leader, Pa Edwin Clark over his statement towards the governor of Delta state on supporting Atiku Abubakar.

Charles Aniagwu who urged the former leader to strive for unity, and put aside any stereotype in governance stressed that the Northerners never embarrassed or disagreed with Namadi Sambo who hails from their region for supporting a southern candidate in the 2015 election.

The Delta state commissioner who reminded Edwin Clark that Namadi Sambo who was a running mate to the then president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 was never failed to feel discomforted in his bid for the presidency, as it has likely been the case of the Ifeanyi Okowa towards his principal, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the presidential election.

The spokesperson however, according to Vanguard , pointed out that it was wrong for Edwin Clark to note that it is a betrayal for a southerner in Ifeanyi Okowa to support Atiku Abubakar who hails from the northern region, as he added that comments like that should be made to avoid division.

He said… “Mr. Aniagwu reminded Pa Clark that when former President Goodluck Jonathan sought re-election in 2015 to the consternation of the North, his running-mate, Namadi Sambo, was not embarrassed by the North for supporting a southerner”

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

