Najatu Muhammad, Tinubu’s campaign director, quits the APC.

Najatu Muhammad, Director of the Civil Society of the Presidential Campaign Council for the All Progressive Congress, has resigned ahead of the general elections.

In a statement released on Saturday, Muhammad made this clear and said that her decision was based on “much reflection and careful consideration.”

She added that the lack of ideological diversity in Nigeria forced her to leave partisan politics and the APC.

“After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics,” the statement read. I’ve realized that it no longer align with my values and beliefs.

Our parties are nothing more than robes that politicians don to serve their own personal needs and interests at any given time and have no ideological differences.

In addition, she, who was named Commissioner of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2018 by President Muhammadu buhari, stated that she would rather pledge allegiance to individual politicians than to political parties.

“At this point in time, the person who is wearing the robe is more important than the robe itself. I pledge to provide assistance to those who are truly interested in addressing our nation’s problems at their source.

“One must be willing to take risky and decisive actions in order to adhere to such commitments. One of these steps is to stop participating in this things at this time.

“We are all aware that our nation is confronted with numerous difficulties, including poverty, inequality, insecurity, and a lack of access to essential services. These difficulties necessitate the concerted efforts of patriotic and competent leadership at every level of governance.

In a letter dated January 19, 2023, she had previously informed Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, of her resignation.

