Naj’atu Muhammad resigns from APC, says political parties in the country are the same

Naj’atu Muhammad, a former senator representing Kano central, has resigned her membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Muhammad claimed in a statement on Saturday that there are no ideological differences between the various political parties in the nation and that they are all just hats worn by politicians to further their own interests.

The lawmaker declared her dedication to assisting those who are genuinely engaged in addressing the underlying issues affecting Nigeria.

One of these steps would be to stop participating in party politics at this time. We all understand that Nigeria faces a number of difficulties, such as insecurity, poverty, inequality, and a lack of access to fundamental services, she remarked.

Such issues demand concerted action from capable and patriotic leadership at all levels of government. Nigerians need to understand the gravity of their predicament in light of the dreadful leadership failures the nation has endured over the years.

“Nigerians must be conscious of the effects of their choices and decisions.

Therefore, it will be damaging to the growth of our nation and our democracy to limit one’s option to a single political party.

“I am devoted to the fight for a more just and equitable society as a Nigerian fighting for a better Nigeria. I think everyone in Nigeria deserves the chance to live a life filled with dignity, security, and opportunity. According to the Cable report.

