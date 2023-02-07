Naja’atu Was Paid By The Opposition To Say Tinubu Is Suffering From Dementia —Otunba Oladele

Otunba Bosun Oladele, the National Secretary of South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, has insisted that their presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is not suffering from dementia as alleged by Naja’atu Muhammed.

Speaking during a recent interview session, he wondered how someone who has been speaking at rallies and holding meetings be described as someone who is suffering from dementia.

While questioning her medical qualifications, he alleged that Naja’atu was paid by the opposition to make such baseless claim.

He said: “Nobody knows Naja’atu’s educational qualifications but as much as we don’t know her educational background, we know she is not a qualified medical doctor. So upon what basis would she qualify Asiwaju as somebody who is suffering from dementia? Somebody has been speaking at rallies, town hall meetings and granting interviews, yet you say he is suffering from dementia? We believe that she was paid by the opposition to say what she said about Asiwaju.”

