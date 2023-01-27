Naja’atu Travelled To England To Beg Asiwaju To Rewrite Her Position As Deputy Director – Ajiboye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Biodun Ajiboye, a member of the Media Directorate of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has responded to allegations made by Naja’atu Muhammad against the presidential candidate of the APC. Naja’atu who was a member of the APC PCC had earlier accused the APC candidate of being unfit to run for presidency following her resignation from the APC.

While responding to what took place, Biodun during a recent interview revealed that Naja’atu presented herself to the APC as someone that had capabilities and that she made Buhari president and so many other things. Biodun revealed that after she offered herself, the best position they could give her in the APC PCC was a Deputy Director but after she was appointed, she traveled to London to beg Tinubu to rewrite her appointment and that’s why she was made a Director in order to prove herself. He said three months after her appointment, she didn’t prove to be resourceful in the position they have her. He further revealed that Naja’atu was running up and down to see Tinubu few months back but all of a sudden she said she’s resigning.

He said “This woman came around to flaunt her pedigree, to blab about herself that she could bring the roof down and she’s the only one in the and she made Buhari president. The best they could give her at the presidential campaign council was a Deputy Director and she went haywire to say she’s far more deserving than to be a deputy Director. She went as far as going to lobby Asiwaju in England to rewrite the position given to her. Interestingly, Asiwaju gives opportunities. So she was given the position of a Director and then three months down the line, she hasn’t proven to be any resourceful or useful in whatever capacity they put her”

