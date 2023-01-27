Naja’atu Said Tinubu Is Mentally Deranged, Does She Know Meaning Of What She Said?- Biodun Ajiboye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Ajiboye has lambasted Naja’atu Mohammed, a former director in the presidential campaign council of the APC, over her allegations regarding the health status of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , Biodun Ajiboye who happens to be a member of the media directorate of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, wondered why Naja’atu Mohammed could allege that Bola Tinubu is mentally deranged.

According to him, Naja’atu Mohammed is only ranting and making baseless allegations because, her expectations of joining the campaign council of Bola Tinubu were not met.

Biodun Ajiboye said “This woman doesn’t know what she’s talking about, there’s no iota of fact in what she says. Some of the things you regard or categorize as blunders are natural things. Peter Obi is 61 years old, he was sleeping at the emir’s palace recently. Is there any human being that cannot sleep?

“I really cannot see the issues in Naja’atu’s rantings. Naja’atu says Asiwaju cannot hold a cup of tea, what’s that supposed to mean? She (Naja’atu) said Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) is mentally deranged, does she know the meaning of what she said? Obviously, she doesn’t have an idea of what it means. She doesn’t even know who is mentally deranged and who is normal. This woman is disappointed because, her expectations were not met and the expectations could not have been beyond, give me a lot of money to run around because, I can’t see any sense in all these outbursts.”

