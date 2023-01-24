Naja’atu said Jagaban can’t hold a cup of tea, maybe the water was too hot – Shehu Sani Reacts

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna central has reacted to allegation made by former Director of Campaigns of the APC, Naja’atu Muhammad that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu cannot lift a cup.

While responding to Naja’atu’s claims, Shehu Sani opined that it might be because the water in the cup was too hot for Tinubu.

He wrote “Naja’atu said Jagaban can’t hold a cup of Tea;eyyah,May be the water was too hot”.

The resignation of Naja’atu Muhammad asy Director in the APC presidential campaign council had caused a lot of reactions from the APC and oppositions alike. The former APC chieftain did not just leave the APC, she also made some allegations regarding the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, which the APC has already claimed to be untrue. The APC has also stated that Naja’atu was sacked, contrary to she said that she resigned. Also, the APC accused her of being a mole in the party and that’s why she was sacked.

Naja’atu Muhammad has already thrown her support behind the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

