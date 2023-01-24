Naja’atu Resigned Because She Said Her Conscience Would Not Allow Her To Be In The Party- APC PCC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the media aides to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) named Mahmud Jega has revealed why Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed resigned from the ruling party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). According to him, Naja’atu resigned because she said her conscience would not allow her to be in the party.

In his own words, Mahmud Jega said “Hajia Mohammed resigned last Saturday, saying her conscience would not allow her to continue in the APC PCC. She had also said the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was too sick, as he could not hold a teacup when she visited him in London some time ago.

“She claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none”- The Media Aide to Tinubu added

Credit: The Vanguard paper

