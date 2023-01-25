Najaatu Muhammad: Tinubu is unsuitable, his followers just care about his wealth.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A presidential candidate from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been criticized by Najaatu Muhammad, who says Tinubu should not have been chosen.

She said that Tinubu’s gaffes at campaign rallies proved his ill health and would have a negative impact on his ability to govern if he were elected.

Hajiya Muhammad stepped down last week as the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s Director of Civil Society (PCC).

According to an interview he gave to Thisday, the outspoken politician believes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been a better candidate for the APC.

professor, and a very bright one at that. He performed an excellent job for the little time he was put in charge of running the nation.

However, they made up all sorts of rumors about him. She claimed that the press in Lagos and Ibadan is “Tinubu’s biggest propaganda weapon in this nation.”

She described her surprise at Tinubu’s supposed admission that he lacked a plan for the North and had instead asked her to convey what she believes the area needs.

Muhammad said that those who backed Lagos’s previous governor were only interested in him because of the money he had.

The activist said that they are aware that Tinubu is “incapable, disabled,” but that “he’s already a cabal that they can count on for a slice of pie.”

No one I’ve spoken to in the North, either within or outside the APC, has convinced me that Asiwaju can do the job. They are just stating, “You know we have to make something of this.”

The head of the PSC justified her decision to resign from the APC by saying that “to stay quiet is criminal.”

Muhammad bemoaned that “some out of ignorance, some out of ethnic or religious feelings,” some Nigerians had let themselves be led about by the nose.

