This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Najaatu Muhammad: My Problem With Peter Obi

On Saturday, Najaatu Muhammad, a director on the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), resigned from her position. and has explained her decision not to support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.﻿

﻿

Muhammad, who has a clear idea of the type of leader she desires for Nigerians, finds that Obi aligns perfectly with her vision. However, she revealed that she has a problem with Obi due to his lack of public condemnation towards the actions of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast region.

This statement was made during her first interview after cutting ties with Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joining Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress lacks the necessary physical and mental aptitude to lead Nigeria, a nation with a population of over 200 million.

Despite this, she has dismissed the candidacy of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, her former state governor, and instead chosen to align herself with the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, referring to him as the more favorable option compared to the other candidate.

Content created and supplied by: Ambaz (via 50minds

News )

#Najaatu #Muhammad #Problem #Peter #ObiNajaatu Muhammad: My Problem With Peter Obi Publish on 2023-01-24 11:01:39